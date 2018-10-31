× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a warm start to November

A near-perfect Halloween night on tap. Temperatures will dip into the 50s under clear to partly cloudy skies.

A warm one on tap for the first day of November. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s, almost 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Some of us could even hit the 80 degree mark! We’ll see more sunshine in the morning with clouds building in throughout the day. We are just keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower. It will be on the breezy side with winds out of the south and southwest at 15-25 mph. An area of low pressure and a cold front will approach from the west. Temperatures will be on the mild side Thursday night with lows in the mid and upper 60s.

After the nice dry stretch, wet weather returns to end the work week. Rain chances will increase as the day progresses. Expect on and off showers through the day. A thunderstorm is not out of the question. It will be another warm day with highs in the mid 70s.

Rain will move out for the weekend. Just keeping a 30 percent chance for a lingering shower Saturday morning. The rest of the day is looking dry. It will be much cooler with highs in the low 60s. Clear to partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Expect nice and dry weather with highs in the low 60s.

A soggy stretch of weather ahead. Overcast skies with rain chances Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the mid 60s on Monday and right around 70 on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid and upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and even warmer. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the mid and upper 60s. Winds: SW 15-20, gusts to 30 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the north-northeast near 35 mph (56 km/h), and a motion toward the northeast with some decrease in forward speed is expected during the next two to three days. Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Although gradual weakening is forecast during the next several days, Oscar is expected to remain a powerful post-tropical cyclone over the north-central and northeastern Atlantic Ocean into the weekend.

