First Warning Forecast: Spooktacular Evening

Meteorologist Madeline Evans First Warning Forecast

A great day for Halloween and an evening better evening ahead of us for some trick or treating. We are in the low 70s for most this afternoon with tons of sunshine and a 0% chance of rain all day. By this evening we will still be really comfortable with temperatures in the low to mid 60s and a clear sky. We will be a little on the breezy side with wind from the southwest 10-15 mph.



We will warm into the upper 70s on Thursday, almost 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect sunshine tomorrow morning with clouds building in through the afternoon as a cold front moves our way. An isolated shower is possible, but most areas will stay dry on Thursday. It will still be windy tomorrow with southwest winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

Rain chances will go up on Friday as the cold front moves through. We will see mostly cloudy skies with on and off showers and a stray thunderstorm possible. Highs will remain in the 70s on Friday. Rain should move out in time for the weekend as temperatures cool back into the low and mid 60s.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warmer, Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Clear Skies, Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Warmer, Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 31st

1887 Hurricane: Wind Cape Henry 78 mph, several marine disasters

