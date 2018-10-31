Bringing some science to our Halloween fun on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Jupiter Jen Marcus from Mad Science of Hampton Roads (madscienceofhamptonroads.com) stops by to show us some fun ways to to scieince up Halloween.  She shows us a foaming pumpkin and a bubbling cauldron along with the principles behind them.