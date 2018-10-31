12 Chesapeake schools received the Virginia Purple Star Designation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Virginia Purple Star Designation honors those military-friendly schools, that have demonstrated a major commitment to students and families connected to our nation’s military.

Chesapeake Public Schools has the second highest number of qualifying schools in the state of Virginia, and the highest number of qualifying schools in Hampton Roads.

The following schools have been recognized:

Camelot Elementary

Cedar Road Elementary

Deep Creek Central Elementary

Deep Creek Middle

Grassfield Elementary

Grassfield High

Great Bridge High

Hickory Middle

Indian River High

Oscar F. Smith High

Western Branch High

B. M. Williams Primary

The schools will receive a special Purple Star recognition to display onsite. The schools will be recognized at the school board meeting on November 19.

Members of the Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on the Educational Opportunity of Military Children will be invited to attend, along with school administrators and guests.