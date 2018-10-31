12 Chesapeake schools received the Virginia Purple Star Designation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Virginia Purple Star Designation honors those military-friendly schools, that have demonstrated a major commitment to students and families connected to our nation’s military.
Chesapeake Public Schools has the second highest number of qualifying schools in the state of Virginia, and the highest number of qualifying schools in Hampton Roads.
The following schools have been recognized:
- Camelot Elementary
- Cedar Road Elementary
- Deep Creek Central Elementary
- Deep Creek Middle
- Grassfield Elementary
- Grassfield High
- Great Bridge High
- Hickory Middle
- Indian River High
- Oscar F. Smith High
- Western Branch High
- B. M. Williams Primary
The schools will receive a special Purple Star recognition to display onsite. The schools will be recognized at the school board meeting on November 19.
Members of the Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on the Educational Opportunity of Military Children will be invited to attend, along with school administrators and guests.