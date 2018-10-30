Western Branch schools placed on lockdown after sighting of masked person

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A sighting of a masked person on campus prompted four Western Branch schools to be placed on lockdown Tuesday morning.

The following alert was sent to Western Branch Primary, Western Branch Intermediate, Western Branch Middle and Western Branch High Schools:

At approximately 8:35 a.m. today, we were informed by several of our staff members that an unidentified individual was sighted on our campus wearing a mask. Our school immediately went into a lockdown as a precautionary measure. After approximately 30 minutes, the police cleared the scene, the lockdown was lifted, and we resumed our school day. As a precautionary measure police officers will be patrolling the area. Please know that the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority.

There is no further information.

