Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Chilly today, but 70s on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooler today but much warmer ahead… Temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s this morning. Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s this afternoon, cooler than yesterday and below normal. We will see mostly sunny skies today with light northwest winds. Expect clear skies tonight with lows returning to the 40s.

A big warm up is on the way for midweek. Highs will climb into the low 70s on Wednesday, about 10 degrees warmer than today. We will see mostly sunny skies with southwest winds picking up. Expect temperatures in the 60s, a few clouds, and breezy conditions during Trick-or-Treat times.

We will warm into the mid to upper 70s on Thursday, more than ten degrees above normal for this time of year. Clouds will start to build in on Thursday as a cold front moves our way. Rain chances will remain low. Rain chances will go up on Friday as the cold front moves through. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Rain should move out in time for the weekend as temperatures cool back into the low 60s.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: NW/W 5-10

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warmer, Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 30th

1917 Heavy Rain: 1.80″ Salisbury

Tropical Update

Hurricane Oscar moving north on the east side of Bermuda. Oscar is centered about 470 miles ESE of Bermuda and moving north at 13 mph. The hurricane is forecast to accelerate toward the NNE and NE during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with higher gusts. A gradual weakening trend is forecast to begin tonight. Oscar is expected to become a powerful extratropical low over the north-central Atlantic by late Wednesday.

5:00 AM AST Tue Oct 30

Location: 28.6°N 58.2°W

Moving: N at 13 mph

Min pressure: 970 mb

Max sustained: 105 mph

