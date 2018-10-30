Suspicious package found at Duke Energy building in Charlotte a cassette tape

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police in Charlotte say a cassette tape was the cause for them investigating a suspicious package that was found at the Duke Energy building in the city’s Uptown District Tuesday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the investigation that occurred was in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Blvd.

CMPD said in a tweet during its investigation, “TRAFFIC ALERT: The 100 block of MLK Blvd. is closed as # CMPD investigates a suspicious package at the Duke Energy building. Please avoid the area if possible.”

All traffic lanes are back open and employees are back working in the building.

