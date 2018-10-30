Solar experts talk benefits of solar energy in Hampton Roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Tuesday night, many people came out in Virginia Beach to hear from solar experts and some elected officials on the topic of solar potential and what the future could look like in Virginia.

At the town hall, community members listened and also asked questions about why solar experts believe solar energy is both important and beneficial for the community.

Experts talked about how to break down barriers when it comes to rooftop solar in Virginia and also provided basic information on how solar energy can be brought here to Hampton Roads.

“Being that Hampton Roads is a community that’s very susceptible to the immediate impacts of climate change, it kind of feels natural as a community we would want to step up and see more renewable energy," says Ann Creasy, with the Virginia Chapter of the Sierra Club.

The Sierra Club says they are a group working to build healthy, livable communities and to conserve the climate as well as the environment.