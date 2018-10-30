“No one likes these”: North Carolina city jokingly bans certain Halloween candy

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A North Carolina’s city’s Facebook post has gained some attention after it says it was banning a certain Halloween candy product.

According to the post, the City of High Point was banning a certain taffy candy, commonly known as Peanut Butter Kisses, that isn’t so popular for some around the spooky holiday.

“Alright everybody, we’re giving you a one-week notice as you prepare for trick-or-treaters to remind y’all that by order of the City of High Point Emperor of Acceptable Candy (it’s a real thing), these are banned. No one likes them, don’t give them out.”

The post as of Tuesday morning had been shared over 750 times and has nearly 300 comments.

