“No on likes these”: North Carolina city jokingly bans certain Halloween candy

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A North Carolina’s city’s Facebook post has gained some attention after it says it was banning a certain Halloween candy product.

According to the post, the City of High Point, North Carolina, was banning a certain taffy candy that is popular around the spooky holiday, but that many people either hate or love.

“Alright everybody, we’re giving you a one-week notice as you prepare for trick-or-treaters to remind y’all that by order of the City of High Point Emperor of Acceptable Candy (it’s a real thing), these are banned. No one likes them, don’t give them out.”

The post as of Tuesday had been shared 740 times and has 291 comments.