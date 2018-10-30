Newport News students help raise money for crime fighting pups

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Students at Hidenwood Elementary School in Newport News are helping police in their city take care of its crime-fighting pups.

First and second graders at Hidenwood are participating in Pennies for Puppies, which helps support the Newport News Police Department in its efforts to keep a first-class K-9 Unit available to the city.

To show its appreciation for the help, the Newport News Police Department sent K-9 Taz and MPO J. Wright to the school.

The students were able to meet with the officers and show off their reading skills during the fun day at the school. The event was named ‘Reading with Taz,’ and was the first reading visit of its kind.