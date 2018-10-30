Kroger to open new Chesapeake location, with 50 former Farm Fresh employees

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced today that the grand opening for the newest Chesapeake location will be on October 31.

“We’re celebrating back-to-back new store openings in Hampton Roads and we have several more opening soon in the nearby communities. All of us are excited to open and get to know the people in the Chesapeake community,” said Jerry Clontz, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic.

This is the third store to open since Kroger Mid-Atlantic acquired the Farm Fresh stores in Hampton Roads.

Kroger has hired nearly 400 former Farm Fresh employees to join their Hampton Roads team. The new location employs 108 full and part time workers, 50 associates were hired from Farm Fresh.

Kroger will be investing $109,000 into the Hampton Roads community throughout the grand openings as part of their commitment to the Zero Hunger Zero Waste efforts, to end hunger in local communities.

“The team here has come together and worked hard to reopen a store we’re proud of for the people of Chesapeake,” said Billy Milton, store manager of the Chesapeake Kroger.

With their commitment to the community, Kroger will donate $2,000 to four local organizations, including the Chesapeake Humane Society, Chesapeake Rotary Club, Great Bridge High School and the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways History Foundation.

The store will offer expansive natural foods offerings like bulk dry goods, gluten-free items and other specialty, dietary-specific items, a full-service pharmacy and Kroger’s fried chicken. The grocer’s new Scan, Bag, Go technology, which enables shoppers to scan their own groceries for quicker shopping will soon be available in store.

The grand opening will be at 8 a.m. on Wednesday at 309 South Battlefield Boulevard.

The first 200 customers to enter the store will receive a $5 Kroger gift card.