Foods to help boost your immune system

NORFOLK, Va. - It's that time of year when it seems almost everyone around you is getting sick, from little sniffles to the flu. Health experts say we can boost our immune system with certain foods. Here's a list of my favorites from CNN and Patient First.

Kale

Kale and other dark, leafy greens are rich in vitamins and fiber that help keep your immune system in good shape. Health experts recommend cooking it as little as possible so you don't lose all the good benefits.

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are rich in beta carotene, which helps protect the immune system and cells from damage.

Bone broth

Bone broth contains collagen, which can help boost your immune system. It also has amino acids and nutrients that prevent inflammation.

Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges contain vitamin C. Eating the actual fruit and not juice drinks with tons of added sugar give you a better boost. Too much added sugar and processed ingredients can weaken the immune system.

Turmeric

This is one my favorites! Turmeric is rich in antioxidants and has strong anti-inflammatory properties, which can make it useful in fighting against colds, coughs, and congestion.

Green Tea

Green tea is packed with potent antioxidants. Be sure to get the unsweetened version of the beverage.