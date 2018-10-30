× First Warning Forecast: Boo-Tiful Halloween

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Temperatures have dropped today compared to yesterday in the low to mid 60s. We’ll continue to see a mostly sunny sky with little to no cloud cover. Rain chances still down to a 0% chance.

A big warm up is on the way for midweek. Highs will climb into the low 70s on Wednesday for Halloween, about 10 degrees warmer than today. We will see mostly sunny skies with southwest winds picking up about 10-15 mph. Expect temperatures in the 60s, a few clouds, and breezy conditions during Trick-or-Treat times. We will stay dry all day and night once again.

We will warm into the mid to upper 70s on Thursday, more than ten degrees above normal for this time of year. Clouds will start to build in on Thursday as a cold front moves our way. Rain chances will remain low. Rain chances will go up on Friday as the cold front moves through. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Rain should move out in time for the weekend as temperatures cool back into the low 60s.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: NW/W 5-10

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warmer, Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 30th

1917 Heavy Rain: 1.80″ Salisbury

