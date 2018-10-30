Congressman Scott Taylor, Elaine Luria meet for 2nd debate ahead of Election Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - With exactly one week to go until Election Day, the candidates for Virginia's second congressional seat are meeting head-to-head for a debate.

The prize? Potentially, your vote.

For the second time in a week, Republican Congressman Scott Taylor and his challenger, Democrat Elaine Luria, will meet head-to-head in a debate.

Starting at 12:30 p.m. the two will field questions from the Central Business District Association inside the Westin Virginia Beach Town Center. The event's program starts around noon with a half hour of networking prior.

Last week, Rep. Taylor and Luria met inside the Cavalier Hotel for a debate hosted by the Hampton Roads Chamber.

They faced questions on topics related to the business community and nationwide topics, like health care. Things got heated when asked about the issue of campaign civility.

"I think I was very civil. I do think that he seemed a little agitated and wanted to jump in and a couple points I was surprised that he didn`t jump on top of me as I was speaking," said Luria afterward.

Rep. Taylor said there is a reason for his agitation.

"I think that anybody that`s out there that [has] $5 million of attack ads coming from all over the country and, specifically, Nancy Pelosi's PAC accuses you of being a criminal or a racist or a woman hater or something like that, I think that anyone would be a little upset as well," he said.

In the hours leading up to the debate, Rep. Taylor is getting some support from Washington D.C. joining House Speaker Paul Ryan for a roundtable discussion with the local business community.

Speaker Ryan released this statement about the meeting:

"Scott Taylor has proven during his first-term in Congress that he's committed to fighting for his constituents in Virginia's Second District and improving their lives. He's already established himself as a leader on national security and veterans issues, and Scott has worked tirelessly to ensure the brave men and women in our armed forces have the resources necessary to accomplish their missions. I'm thrilled to join him in his district today and support his re-election so he can go back to Washington and continue delivering on behalf of the people that he serves." - House Speaker Paul Ryan