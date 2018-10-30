Coast Guard searching for missing Virginia man, sailboat

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a missing Cape Henry, Virginia, man.

According to the Coast Guard, 82-year-old Hugh Blankenship — along with his 29 foot Catalina/Morgan sailboat named MARTA — were last seen on October 24. Officials added that Blankenship was reportedly traveling to Melbourne, Florida.

Call the Coast Guard at 757-398-6710 if sighted or you have any information that may help them find Blankenship and his vessel.

Officials say Blankenship is 5 feet 8 inches tall.

