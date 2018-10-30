Coast Guard demonstrates cold-water survival on Eastern Shore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAPE CHARLES, Va. - The Coast Guard hosted News 3 on the Eastern Shore Tuesday for a cold-water survival demonstration.

In April of this year, the Coast Guard says there were four back-to-back fatalities related to cold water in North Carolina and Maryland.

With the waterfowl and striped bass season taking place in the winter and spring months, the Coast Guard wanted to get the word out about how dangerous cold water can be and what you can do to react if something happens and you find yourself in the water.

The Coast Guard says water below 70 degrees is considered dangerous.

Roughly 20% of people who fall into cold water die within the first minute due to cold-water shock, with muscle control deteriorating within 10 minutes. That makes it difficult to swim or stay afloat without a life jacket.

The Coast Guard urges everyone to wear a life jacket when out on the water and say having the right gear can save your life.