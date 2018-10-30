Chesapeake Police investigate McDonald’s armed robbery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the McDonald’s in the 3200 block of Western Branch Blvd.

According to police, the robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. when a black man walked into the restaurant and demanded money from a McDonald employee.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court.