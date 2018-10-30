A Virginia group helping children in poverty on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Based in Virginia, Children Incorporated is an international nonprofit organization that assists impoverished children in the United States and abroad. It's leader, Ron Carter, is just back from Guatemala to tell us about the trip and the organization. Learn more at www.childrenincorporated.org.
