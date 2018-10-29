Woman assaults police officer during arrest in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police responded to the 13300 block of Dewlad Circle Sunday morning in regards to a person with a weapon.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Jada Major, 21-years-old of Hampton.

Officers attempted to get a statement from Major when a 28-year-old Newport News woman began yelling at her. The women began arguing and Major struck the other female in the face with her fist. While officers attempted to detain Major, she broke free and began to run back towards the female.

Once officers were able to place Major into custody, she got out of the patrol vehicle and attempted to run. As officers attempted to control her, Major grabbed an officers thigh and began to squeeze.

The officers were able to control Major and continue their investigation which revealed Major broke windows to a vehicle belonging to a 26-year-old, Hampton woman.

Major was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries where she spit on an officers face and uniform.

After released from the hospital, officers transported Major to booking where she was charged with Assault on a Family Member, two counts of Assault on Law Enforcement , and Unlawful Damage.