According to the new report released by HighSpeedInternet.com, Virginia is ranked the 9th state most at-risk to political hacking.

Using 2017 FBI data, the report stated which states have had the most political hackings and which states may be most vulnerable to hacktivism in 2018.

In 2017, Virginia had five hackings investigated by the FBI.

California, New York, Texas, Florida, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, Colorado and Illinois are also on the top 10 list to be most at-risk.

