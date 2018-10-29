Virginia Beach’s Chris Taylor to represent MLB in Japan

TOKYO – Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) jointly announced the expected MLB roster for the 2018 Japan All-Star Series with Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB). The All-Star Series will feature seven games (including one exhibition) across Japan from November 8th-15th.

MLB’s squad includes Virginia Beach native (Cox High School) and Dodgers infielder/outfielder Chris Taylor, who shared Most Valuable Player honors in the 2017 National League Championship Series.

The coaching staff under MLB manager Don Mattingly will include Edgar Martinez, the Mariners great and their current hitting coach, and 2009 World Series MVP Hideki Matsui, a legend of the Yomiuri Giants and the New York Yankees; Marlins third base coach Fredi Gonzalez, the former manager of the Marlins and the Braves; and three World Series Championship-winning coaches: bench coach Hensley Meulens of the San Francisco Giants, pitching coach Brent Strom of the Astros and bullpen coach Henry Blanco of the Nationals.

November’s All-Star Series will resume a longtime baseball tradition that dates back to 1908, marking the 37th time overall that Major Leaguers have toured Japan for exhibition games. The All-Star Series will be played in Tokyo (Tokyo Dome), Hiroshima (Mazda Zoom Zoom Stadium) and Nagoya (Nagoya Dome). The events will begin with an exhibition game against the Yomiuri Giants in Tokyo on November 8th, followed by three games in Tokyo from November 9th-11th, one game in Hiroshima on November 13th and two games in Nagoya on November 14th-15th. MLB Network will provide extensive coverage of the 2018 All-Star Series, including live telecasts of the games from November 9th-15th.

PITCHERS

• Matt Andriese, D-backs

• Scott Barlow, Royals

• John Brebbia, Cardinals

• Junior Guerra, Brewers

• Brian Johnson, Red Sox

• Kenta Maeda, Dodgers

• Chris Martin, Rangers

• Collin McHugh, Astros

• Daniel Norris, Tigers

• Vidal Nuno, Rays

• Dan Otero, Indians

• Yusmeiro Petit, A’s

• Erasmo Ramirez, Mariners

• Hector Velazquez, Red Sox

• Kirby Yates, Padres

CATCHERS

• Robinson Chirinos, Rangers

• Yadier Molina, Cardinals

• J.T. Realmuto, Marlins

INFIELDERS

• Whit Merrifield, Royals

• Amed Rosario, Mets

• Carlos Santana Phillies

• Eugenio Suarez, Reds

• Chris Taylor, Dodgers

OUTFIELDERS

• Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves

• Mitch Haniger, Mariners

• Enrique Hernandez, Dodgers

• Rhys Hoskins, Phillies

• Kevin Pillar, Blue Jays

• Juan Soto, Nationals