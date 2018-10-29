Virginia Beach Middle School lockdown lifted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Middle School was on external lockdown due to a student receiving a threatening text message Monday morning.

The school went on lockdown around 11 a.m. and was lifted around noon.

The student responsible is now in police custody and facing disciplinary action at the school.

Principal Dr. Alex Bergen sent out the following message:

Good afternoon, Virginia Beach Middle families. This is Principal Dr. Alex Bergren. I am calling to you let know that, as a precaution, we are currently on an external lockdown after one of our students received a threatening text message. We do have extra police on campus who are investigating, and you may see them patrolling in the neighborhood. Instruction is continuing without interruption; however, I wanted to make you aware of our current status. I will update you as necessary throughout the day.

Principal Dr. Alex Bergen sent out a second message once the lockdown was lifted:

Good afternoon, VB Middle families. This is again Principal Bergren. I apologize for the multiple calls today, but I wanted to make you aware that our lockdown has been lifted and the student responsible for sending the text message was identified. The student is facing disciplinary action at the school and is now in police custody. Thank you for your understanding and your support of Virginia Beach Middle.

There were no injuries during the lockdown.