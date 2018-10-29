Virginia Beach man pleads guilty to animal cruelty after dogs found malnourished

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two Virginia Beach residents were charged with Animal Cruelty after four dogs in their care were found suffering from such poor conditions that two had to be euthanized, in October 2017.

41-year-old Stephine Stallworth, and 22-year-old, Justin Jones, were both charged with two counts of misdemeanor Animal Cruelty and two counts of felony Animal Cruelty in November.

On October 2, 2017, an Animal Control Officer responded to a home in the 5800 block of Pickering Street and found an emaciated, brown female boxer-type dog that appeared to be suffering from malnourishment and skin problems. The owner ultimately relinquished ownership to Virginia Beach Animal Control and a veterinarian evaluated the dog.

Animal Control Officers were called to a vacant home in the 5800 block of Pickering Street after a deceased dog was found by a maintenance crew.

The officer found an emaciated, female mix-breed dog that was thought to be dead, but was still barely breathing. The dog was rushed to a local Emergency Veterinary Clinic where she was evaluated. However, due to her condition, she had to be humanely euthanized.

Jones pled guilty on Monday morning to four counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals, one count of fail to have rabies certificate, and one count of fail to pay pet tax.

He was sentenced to 365 days on each count, with 335 days suspended on each of the animal cruelty charges, for a total active sentence of 120 days.

In addition, Jones was fined $100 on the tax/rabies charges. He must be on good behavior for four years.

Co-defendant, Stephine Stallworth is due in court on November 26 for a plea hearing.