“Mint Condition” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

HALLOWEEN HORROR – Dean (Jensen Ackles) continues to struggle. Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki) must think fast when action figures come to life, and our heroes find themselves living in a real-life horror movie. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Davy Perez. (#1404). Original Airdate 11/1/2018.