Norfolk veterans job fair to feature over 64 employers

NORFOLK, Va. – Are you a veteran, transitioning military service member or a military spouse looking for a career? DAV and RecruitMilitary will be hosting the Norfolk veterans job fair November 1.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor & Statistics released a monthly report that confirmed national veteran unemployment remains at a 50-year low of just 3.4%. Virginia employers are competing against each other to hire those who are highly trained military talent in the civilian workforce.

The job fair will be held at the Decker Half Moone Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday with over 64 employers will be on site and ready to hire veterans, transitioning military service members and military spouses.

Contact Kelly Wagner, Public Relations Specialist at kelly.wagner@recruitmilitary.com to have speak with Event Director, Chris Stevens for a pre-interview to discuss the competitive landscape of hiring veterans. Stevens will also speak about the positive impact that veteran recruitment has on Virginia businesses and the challenges and successes of seeking a civilian career after the military.

Click here for more information.