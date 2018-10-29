× Norfolk Police Chief attributes decrease in crime rate to community engagement and dedicated officers

NORFOLK, Va. – Public Safety personnel in the city of Norfolk have something to celebrate as the Police Chief announces a significant drop in crime, within city limits.

Chief Boone was proud to announce violent crime in Norfolk has dropped 30% in the last 22 months. Boone said, “one of the things the Norfolk Police Department has always done well is suppress crime.” He went on to say the 30% statistic is a huge accomplishment in the law enforcement world and gave his department a pat on the back, saying this decrease in violence is because of their hard work.

The Chief attributes this to citizen’s being diligent, as well. Boone said the department has worked hard to implement community outreach, integrate authentically into the neighborhoods served, and touch the heart and minds of citizens.