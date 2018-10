Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - 50 years ago, a finicky feline, better known as “Morris the cat,” rose to fame and stole our hearts as the original “celebricat.” What many people don’t know is that before he became a star, Morris was adopted from an animal shelter.

We help Morris celebrate his 50th “Adopt-i-versary,” joined by his “pet parent" Rose.