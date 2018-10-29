× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A sunny but windy start to the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice start to the work week… We will see mostly sunny skies today with just a few extra clouds mixing in this afternoon to evening. Highs will warm into the mid 60s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. It will be windy today with west winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 25 mph. Winds will relax tonight but it will be chilly. Lows will drop into the 40s and 30s overnight.

Expect mostly sunny skies again tomorrow. High temperatures will drop to the low 60s tomorrow. Sunny skies will continue Wednesday with a big warm up. Highs will climb into the low 70s. We will warm into the mid to upper 70s on Thursday, about ten degrees above normal.

Our next chance for rain will move in with a cold front on Friday. Rain should move out in time for the weekend as temperatures cool back into the 60s.

Today: A Few Clouds, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 10-20G25

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 29th

2012 Hurricane Sandy Causes severe coastal flooding/erosion

Tropical Update

Hurricane Oscar gaining strength in the open Atlantic. Oscar is centered about 1000 miles SE of Bermuda and moving west at 12 mph. A turn toward the NW at a slower forward speed is expected later today, followed by a turn toward the north tonight. On Tuesday, Oscar is forecast to begin moving toward the north or NNE with an increase in forward speed. The hurricane is then expected to accelerate quickly toward the NE through the middle of the week.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast through Tuesday, followed by gradual weakening thereafter.

5:00 AM AST Mon Oct 29

Location: 25.7°N 57.8°W

Moving: W at 12 mph

Min pressure: 984 mb

Max sustained: 80 mph

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.