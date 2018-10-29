Man dies after hitting deer and oncoming vehicle in Gates County crash

GATES Co., N.C – A man was killed after he struck a deer, then hit an oncoming vehicle on Saturday.

29-year-old Walter Kelly struck a deer in his Ford Mustang around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night on Middle Swap Road in Gates County.

Kelly was traveling southwest when he struck the deer, then crossed the center line hitting an oncoming Chevy pickup truck. The truck caught on fire once coming to a stop.

The driver of the Chevy, 51-year-old Michael McPherson, sustained several fractures to both ankles and was transported by Nightingale to Sentera Norfolk General Hospital.

Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene.