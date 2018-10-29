Man and woman stabbed in Norfolk on Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police responded to the 2400 block of Spruce Street around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday in reference of a stabbing.

Officials said when police arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a multiple stab wound and a 24-year-old woman with a laceration.

Both victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment and are both expected to be okay.

32-year-old, Steven Louis Rodriguez, of Virginia Beach was charged with two counts of felonious Assault, according to officials.

Rodriguez is being held in the Norfolk city jail without bond.