LEGACIES, Wednesday 10/31 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“This is the Part Where You Run” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

SERIES PREMIERE — Under the guidance of headmaster Alaric Saltzman (Matt Davis), the next generation of supernatural beings at The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted — including tri-brid Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), Alaric’s twins Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant), high-energy vampire MG (Quincy Fouse), newly-triggered werewolf Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) and the mysterious Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) — come of age in the most unconventional way possible, nurtured to be their best selves…in spite of their worst impulses. Chris Grismer directed the episode written by Julie Plec (#101). Original airdate 10/25/2018.