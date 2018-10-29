IHOP is already in the holiday spirit, introducing new Grinch-inspired menu

IHOP is ready for the holidays!

IHOP is teaming up with Illumination and Universal Pictures for their new animated feature Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch and introducing the new, Grinch-inspired menu.

“We couldn’t think of a better partner than Illumination and Universal Pictures — their new animated feature Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch is sure to be truly entertaining for all ages,” said Alisa Gmelich, vice president, marketing at IHOP.

The menu features items like the Grinch Green Pancakes, Minty Who-Hot Chocolate, Who-Roast Beast Omelette, and a kids menu that features the Mt. Crumpit Kids Combo and Young Grinch Minty Hot Chocolate.

“The holidays are such a special time for families and creating a delicious menu that reflects the fun and whimsy of Whoville in Dr. Seuss’ beloved story about the Grinch is the perfect way for us at IHOP to celebrate the season,” said Gmelich.

The Grinch menu is available now through December 31 at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide.