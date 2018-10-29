Hershey’s releases new seasonal kiss flavor for the first time in 10 years

You heard that right. It’s time to sit around the fire with some hot cocoa, and hot cocoa kisses!

Hershey

Hershey’s recently announced that they are rolling out their first new seasonal flavor in a decade – The Hot Cocoa Kiss.

The new flavor features a marshmallow-flavored creme center, surrounded by the classic Hershey’s milk chocolate.

Hot Cocoa Kisses, along with Candy Cane Kisses and the regular Hershey’s Kisses wrapped in red and green foil, will be available at retailers nationwide starting November 1.