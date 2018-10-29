Hampton Police investigate shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday around 3 p.m.

According to officials, the shooting was in the 600 block of Westwood Avenue and a 33-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening injury from the shooting.

The victim and another person were reportedly walking on Westwood Avenue when a silver vehicle approached. This is when officials say a verbal argument ensued between the two groups — the pedestrians and occupants of the vehicle — which would then lead to shots allegedly being fired from the vehicle.

There were no other injuries or property damaged during the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.