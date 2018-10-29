For the first time ever, party in the street on Atlantic Avenue

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Join the Atlantic Avenue Association as they party on the streets to celebrate the Virginia Beach resort on November 3.

The Party! on Atlantic kicks off in the 24th Street family friendly fun zone with DJ Ty Street.

Atlantic Avenue restaurants and retailers will be offering specials, discounts and live music throughout the day.

There will be a 15-story projection light show, games like corn hole, tiki toss, strike zone and football throw and live music from Cheap Thrills, Bennett Wales & The Relief and LittKeys.

“Party! On Atlantic is for all everyone who want to reconnect with everything that makes our oceanfront awesome. With over 20 locally-owned, participating restaurants, retail, and amusement venues you can reacquaint yourself with some old favorites as well as find new ones! There are so many great things happening in the Resort Area and we want everyone to be a part of it,” said Mike Mauch, Vice Preident of Atlantic Avenue Association and owner of I Scream Ice Cream.

Proceeds will benefit the Virginia Beach Surf and Resuce Museum.