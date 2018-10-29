× First Warning Forecast: Up And Down Temperatures

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

A great start to the work week with temperatures now in the mid to upper 60s and even a few spots as warm as the 70s. We will continue to see lots of sunshine throughout the day with little to no cloud cover. Rain chances will stick to 0% for the next few days thanks to high pressure building in.

Expect mostly sunny skies again tomorrow. High temperatures will drop to the low 60s tomorrow.

Sunny skies will continue Wednesday for Halloween with a big warm up. Highs will climb into the low 70s. For trick or treaters temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 50s so it will be comfortable out.

Thursday will be the warmest day with highs in the upper 70s, about ten degrees above normal.

Our next chance for rain will move in with a cold front on Friday. Rain should move out in time for the weekend as temperatures cool back into the 60s.

Today: A Few Clouds, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 10-20G25

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 29th

2012 Hurricane Sandy Causes severe coastal flooding/erosion

Tropical Update

Hurricane Oscar gaining strength in the open Atlantic. Oscar is centered about 1000 miles SE of Bermuda and moving west at 12 mph. A turn toward the NW at a slower forward speed is expected later today, followed by a turn toward the north tonight. On Tuesday, Oscar is forecast to begin moving toward the north or NNE with an increase in forward speed. The hurricane is then expected to accelerate quickly toward the NE through the middle of the week.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast through Tuesday, followed by gradual weakening thereafter.

5:00 AM AST Mon Oct 29

Location: 25.7°N 57.8°W

Moving: W at 12 mph

Min pressure: 984 mb

Max sustained: 80 mph

