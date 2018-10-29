DYNASTY new episode, Friday 11/2 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Snowflakes in Hell”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

ALL ADVENTURES, TOGETHER, FOREVER — After an earth-shattering reveal, the Carringtons scramble to keep the family together on an expedition abroad, with Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) playing the unlikely role of peacemaker. Meanwhile, back home, Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) is coerced into a dangerous endeavor. Grant Show, Ana Brenda Contreras, Maddison Brown, Nicollette Sheridan, Alan Dale, Rafael de la Fuente, Sam Adegoke and James Mackay also star. Francisca X. Hu and Audrey Villalobos Karr wrote the episode, which was directed by Mary Lou Belli. (#204). Original airdate 11/2/2018.