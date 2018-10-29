CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND new episode, Friday 11/2 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“I’m Making Up For Lost Time”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

EVERYONE WANTS REDEMPTION — Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) re-unites under unusual circumstances with half-brother Tucker (guest star Luca Padovan) and discovers they have many things in common. In an effort to connect with her kids, Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) plans an activity that requires they all to work together. Meanwhile, Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) brainstorms a way to win Rebecca back. Vella Lovell, Vincent Rodriguez III, Pete Gardner and Gabrielle Ruiz also star. Elisabeth Kiernan Averick wrote the episode, directed by Stuart McDonald (#404). Original airdate 11/2/2018.