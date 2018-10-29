Child battling muscular disease heading to Disney

Adrian Foster is always on the go.

“He might be in a wheelchair but it doesn’t slow him down,” said his parents Kimberly and Karl Foster.

Adrian has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which essentially means his muscles are turning into scar tissue.

“He requires us doing everything for him- us helping him to the bathroom, to getting dressed to everything,” said his mother.

Despite his illness, he still dreams big. One dream is to go to Disney.

“I knew this would be something we couldn’t do for him,” said his parents.

Thanks to Make a Wish Idaho, that dream is coming true.

“Make a Wish is an opportunity for them to actually have one good thing happen because of their illness,” said director of program services for Make a Wish Idaho Brenda Young.

His family celebrated the news with the help of their friends and even a marching band. The trip will be one with many firsts.

“I’m excited to get on a plane because I’ve never been on a plane,” said Adrian.

While his Disney trip is fulfilling Adrian’s big wish, his parents have their own wishes for him.

“It would be nice to get to see him gradate if that’s possible,” said his parents. “The biggest one is they find a cure.”