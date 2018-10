“The Book of Consequences: Chapter Four: Translucent Freak” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

PRESSURE – Jefferson (Cress Williams) confronts Anissa (Nafessa Williams) about her reckless and irresponsible behavior leading to a fierce disagreement. China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, Marvin Jones III, Damon Gupton, Jordan Calloway and James Remar also star. Salli Richardson-Whitfield directed the episode written by Adam Giaudrone (#204). Original airdate 10/30/2018.