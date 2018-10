JAMES CITY Co., Va. – James City County Police responded to the 100 block of Jolly Pond Road on October 17.

The two dogs, a mastiff mix and a pit bull mix were seen attacking alpacas.

Three alpacas were injured, one has serious injuries, but expected to be okay.

The dogs were seized by animal control.

According to officials, David Rudloff was charged with two counts of dog injuring livestock.