300 hay bales catch fire behind Elizabeth City Chick-fil-A, set back progress for Fall Festival

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – As the Chick-fil-A in Elizabeth City was preparing for its upcoming Fall Festival, a fire set back progress.

Managers said 300 bales of hay were assembled for the festival and within an hour of leaving the property, they were set on fire.

It happened in the empty lot behind the Chick-fil-A. The landowner is loaning the property to Chick-fil-A to host the event.

No one was hurt, and no buildings were touched.

Despite the destruction, the restaurant will still be hosting the Fall Festival on Wednesday. After an outpouring of support from the community, they posted this message on Facebook.

“Here’s how you can help:

Wednesday afternoon around 11:45/12:00 hay will be arriving at the lot behind Chick-fil-A Elizabeth City. We could use some help unloading and setting up the maze.

Then on Wednesday evening after the event we will need help loading up the trailer with the hay. We do not want to leave any hay on the lot overnight.

If you would like to volunteer to help with either the set up or removal please message us. We ask that no children be present on the empty lot while we are setting up and taking down the festival. We don’t want anyone to get hurt.

Again, thank you SO much for all of your support. We love Elizabeth City, and how we come together as a community. ❤️”

On Wednesday, the property will be transformed into the “Great Chick-fil-A Pumpkin Patch.” Managers said there will be about 500 pumpkins, 12 activities, a heated tent, face panting, a balloon artist, hay rides and more.

The event is free to the community. Every paying adult who has a child dressed up will receive a free Chick-fil-A meal. The event will be taking place from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.