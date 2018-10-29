300 hay bales catch fire behind Elizabeth City Chic-fil-A, setback progress for Fall Festival

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – As the Chic-fil-A in Elizabeth City was preparing for its upcoming Fall Festival, a fire set back progress.

Managers said 300 bales of hay were set up for the festival and within an hour of leaving the property, they were set on fire. They told News 3, it happened on the empty property behind the Chic-fil-A.

No one was hurt, and no buildings were touched.

Despite the destruction, the restaurant will still be hosting the Fall Festival on Wednesday. After an outpouring of support from the community, they posted this message on Facebook.