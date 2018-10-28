WATCH: William & Mary scores wild touchdown on a turnover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, RI - In Saturday's loss at Rhode Island, William & Mary scored just one touchdown. However, it's one of the wildest touchdowns we'll see all season.

Early in the first quarter of the Tribe's 21-10 loss, quarterback Ted Hefter was intercepted by Branyan Javier-Castillo. However, William & Mary running back Nate Evans stripped the ball back from the URI linebacker and returned it 71 yards for a touchdown.

The Tribe (3-and-5, 2-and-4 CAA) committed six turnovers, compared to just one by URI. After a bye next week, the Tribe will close out its conference road slate at Villanova on Nov. 10.