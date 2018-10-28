Virginia Beach Police investigating after stabbing leaves one woman with life-threatening injuries

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department’s Homicide Detectives are investigating after a woman was stabbed early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:40 a.m., Emergency Communications received a call for service at the Mermaids Gentlemen’s Club, located at 1724 Potters Road, for a stabbing. Officers arrived and located a 22-year-old female with life-threatening stab wounds.

The victim was transported by EMS to the hospital for additional medical treatment.

According to police, the suspect was no longer at the scene when they arrived. The suspect is still outstanding.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.