UVA football nationally ranked for first time since 2011

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Who’s rising? ‘Hoos rising.

For the first time since November 20th, 2011, University of Virginia’s football team is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 national poll. The Wahoos are ranked 23rd.

UVA, 6-and-2 overall and 4-and-1 in the ACC, is coming off a 31-21 victory vs. North Carolina Saturday. With the victory, Virginia is bowl eligible for the second straight season and takes a half-game lead over Virginia Tech and Pitt in the ACC Coastal division.

Virginia, winner of three straight conference games for the first time since 2011, hosts Pitt Friday at Scott Stadium.