Send us your cat pics ahead of National Cat Day!

Monday, October 29 is National Cat Day! It was celebrated for the first time in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare, among other animal rights groups.

Your kitty will probably mark the day with a nap, a romp with a paper bag, a nibble of kibble and another nap.

You can celebrate by donating to or volunteering at an animal shelter, visiting a local cat cafe (like the Catnip Cat Cafe in Norfolk, purr-haps), enjoying cat videos — or showing us your cats by sending a picture to pics@wtkr.com! You can also submit photos using the button at the bottom of this article.

And watch News 3 Monday morning — you, and your cat, just might end up on TV.