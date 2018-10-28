Redskins look to stay perfect in NFC East play against Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Prime opportunity lies ahead of the Redskins on Sunday as they travel to the Meadowlands to face the struggling New York Giants.

A week after winning their first NFC East game of the season, Washington can stay perfect in division play.

Coming into Sunday’s game on a three-game losing skid, the Giants have had a busy week. The team traded away two defensive starters in Eli Apple and Damon Harrison earlier in the week. That doesn’t make the Redskins take this game for granted, though.

“It’s the New York Giants and they’re a good football team,” ‘Skins head coach Jay Gruden said. “We just mentioned two players that are possible Pro Bowl players – Saquon and obviously Odell [Beckham]”.

NFC East rivalry games have a tendency to be low-scoring and hard-hitting, and that’s what the team expects even as the Giants gradually throw in the towel at 1-and-6.

“We know how competitive they are. We know how tough it is to play at that stadium. We’ve learned the hard way,” Gruden said. “Anytime you play in the NFC East on the road, it’s going to be a tough game. You don’t even look at the records.”

Washington (4-and-2) will be without receiver Jamison Crowder for the third straight game due to an ankle injury. Receiver Paul Richardson, running back Chris Thompson, and cornerback Quinton Dunbar are all listed as questionable.