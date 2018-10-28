Portsmouth wrong-way driver causes crash, leaving one woman dead

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Virginia State Police reported that an early-Sunday morning crash in the Portsmouth Downtown Tunnel left one woman dead.

At approximately 2:23 a.m., the Virginia State Police received a call reporting a wrong way driver traveling on I-264 westbound in the eastbound lanes.

At approximately 2:24 a.m., the vehicle, a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, struck a 2003 Toyota Tacoma head-on. The collision killed the Chevrolet’s front seat passenger, Cecilia Wells of the 500 block of Tazewell Drive in Portsmouth.

The driver, 26-year-old Evonne Shanae Brinkley of the 2500 block of Oakleaf Place in Portsmouth, was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was charged with driving under the influence, and other charges are pending.

The driver and passenger in the 2003 Toyota Tacoma were also transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.